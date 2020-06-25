Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers?



Tweets about this Jeremy Baioni RT @FOX19Joe: A minor setback for a Major League hopeful. One of the area's best baseball prospects, @FTHighlandsHS product Drew Rom (@Dre… 9 seconds ago Derek Gendvil Opinion: Minor League Baseball's canceled 2020 season a cruel blow in grim 2020 sports year https://t.co/zJyg4pnHUC via @usatoday 30 seconds ago Kemi! 📺 Minor League Baseball season canceled amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/TtV6SWvCVt 35 seconds ago Amanda Mason RT @bfp_news: Major League Baseball said Tuesday it will not provide players for affiliated minor league teams for the 2020 season. https:/… 47 seconds ago automotive Minor League Baseball Season Expected To Be Officially Canceled Tuesday https://t.co/asIFxXCgxr 54 seconds ago John Jeffery RT @omwhitmireTV: BREAKING: The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has officially been canceled meaning the @trashpandas will not play this… 56 seconds ago khes🇬🇾😈 RT @darrenrovell: CANCELED: Minor League Baseball https://t.co/ywBulRB3LU 1 minute ago Scott Cacciola RT @NYTSports: For the first time since 1901, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season. https://t.co/YWraaL3Vgf 2 minutes ago