Minor League baseball canceled; what's next for the Timber Rattlers?

Jeremy Baioni RT @FOX19Joe: A minor setback for a Major League hopeful.
One of the area's best baseball prospects, @FTHighlandsHS product Drew Rom (@Dre… 9 seconds ago
Derek Gendvil Opinion: Minor League Baseball's canceled 2020 season a cruel blow in grim 2020 sports year https://t.co/zJyg4pnHUC via @usatoday 30 seconds ago
Kemi! 📺 Minor League Baseball season canceled amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/TtV6SWvCVt 35 seconds ago
Amanda Mason RT @bfp_news: Major League Baseball said Tuesday it will not provide players for affiliated minor league teams for the 2020 season. https:/… 47 seconds ago
automotive Minor League Baseball Season Expected To Be Officially Canceled Tuesday https://t.co/asIFxXCgxr 54 seconds ago
John Jeffery RT @omwhitmireTV: BREAKING: The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has officially been canceled meaning the @trashpandas will not play this… 56 seconds ago
khes🇬🇾😈 RT @darrenrovell: CANCELED: Minor League Baseball https://t.co/ywBulRB3LU 1 minute ago
Scott Cacciola RT @NYTSports: For the first time since 1901, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season. https://t.co/YWraaL3Vgf 2 minutes ago
How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season?The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a..