How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown
The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The Queen, who was reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart.She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation “We will meet again”.
The Duke of Cambridge joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown as he visited a bakery which serves the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. William went to the small family business in King’s Lynn on Friday, a short drive from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The duke heard how Smiths the Bakers, which has been trading since 1971, was managing during the pandemic. It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday.
The Welsh Guards give three cheers to the Queen on her official birthday at Windsor Castle. The soldiers has earlier paraded in front of the Queen in a special ceremony performed instead of the traditional Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing. Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a few weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the unique event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed. The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women and thousands of spectators, was ruled out because of the threat of coronavirus.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marked her "official" birthday on Saturday with a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, performed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards with music from a band of the Household Division.
