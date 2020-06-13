How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 week ago How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The Queen, who was reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart.She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation “We will meet again”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown: https://t.co/okFVf1zYcP #Wales 1 week ago