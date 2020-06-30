Women Offshore: Providing seafaring women with a network of support

Women Offshore is a non-profit organization that supports the careers of women seafarers, whether it be in the shipping, energy, or mariner fields.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these essential workers have been stuck at sea for months on end, worried about their families, homes, and loved ones while working abroad.

Women Offshore provides a network of connections and support for these women who are risking their lives to make sure essential processes continue even in these uncertain times.