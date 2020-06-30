Parkinson patients play ping pong to combat disease symptoms

Ping Pong Parkinson was founded with one goal in mind: To halt the progression of Parkinson’s disease using ping pong as a form of physical therapy.

The New York-based nonprofit is expanding to New Jersey, allowing residents to engage their motor and cognitive skills.“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago.

I’m a musician and I couldn’t play the guitar anymore.

I started playing ping pong two times a week; and six months later I was able to play the guitar again,” said Nenad Bach, Founder of Ping Pong Parkinson.