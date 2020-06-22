Global  

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s
Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains

Houston native Pfc.

Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft.

Hood on April 22nd.

Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same day.

Democratic House Rep.

Sylvia García represents Guillen's district.

She said last week that the Army believed "that there is foul play involved." Now, Business Insider reports police have found unidentified partial human remains in their search for Guillen.

The remains were analyzed by a forensic anthropologist, who discovered their human origin.

However, they have yet to be identified.

The Army has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the Guillen's whereabouts.

