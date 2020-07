Bridges holds remote summer learning, program for elementary and middle school students starts next week

BRIDGES IS HOLDING A REMOTESUMMER LEARNING PROGRM.

THISSUMMER, BRIDGES WILL WORK WITH250 BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLSTUDENTS.

AND ANOTHER 50INDEPENDENT SCHOOL STUDENTSWHO VOLUNTEER IN BRIDGESPROGRAMS BRIDGES STAFF MEMBERSARE AT GILMAN SCHOOL UNTIL7━30 THIS EVENING, HANDING OUTMATERIALS.

EACH GRADE HAS ADIFFERENT BAG.

THEY CONTAINTHINGS LIKE BOOKS, PAPER,PENCILS, MATH EXERCISES, ANDMATERIALS FOR ART CLASSES.EVERYTHING KIDS WILL NEED TOPARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAMFROM HOME.

EVERY YEAR THENO━PROFIT RECRUITS STUDENTSOUT OF SEVEN ELEMENTARYSCHOOLS...ALL IN NORTHEASTBALTIMORE..

"The idea is thatonce a student enters Bridgesat the end of third grade, wework with them and theirfamilies into their earlytwenties.

Right so we're justtrying through a range ofdifferent programs supporttheir consistent success inschool and outside of it."STUDENTS WHO NEED A LAPTOPWILL GET ONE.

AND, GROCERYSTORE GIFT CARDS ARE PROVIDEDTO COVER SUMMER BREAKFAST ANDLUNCH.

BRIDGES RUNS TWO SUMMERPROGRAMS. THE ONE FORELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLSTUDENTS STARTS NEXT WEEK.

ITWILL RUN FOR FOUR WEEKS.

ANDTHE SUMMER PROGRAM FOR HIGHSCHOOLS STARTS THE WEEK AFTER