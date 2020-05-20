Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cirque du Soleil bankruptcy protection, Blue Man group laid off
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Cirque du Soleil bankruptcy protection, Blue Man group laid off
Cirque du Soleil bankruptcy protection, Blue Man group laid off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection: ‘It’s a big shock’

The Canada-based entertainment group have filed for bankruptcy protection and have axed over 3000...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cirque Du Soleil bankruptcy protection filing [Video]

Cirque Du Soleil bankruptcy protection filing

Cirque Du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy protection and will let go of more than 3,500 people. The purpose of the bankruptcy protect is to come to a compromise with creditors.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Trending: Cirque du Soleil Bankruptcy Protection [Video]

Trending: Cirque du Soleil Bankruptcy Protection

Cirque du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy protection citing "immense disruption and forced show closures" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published
The Blue Man Group Has Creative Ways To Bring The Fun At-Home [Video]

The Blue Man Group Has Creative Ways To Bring The Fun At-Home

See videos of past performances for FREE through CirqueConnect

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:04Published