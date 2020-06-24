Butte County encourages people to wear face masks

The state mandate requires Californians to wear face coverings, but Butte County and Chico city officials said they cannot enforce it.

Shari mccracken- chief administration officer for butte county: its important for people to know county public health has no authority to enforce which is kind of odd they can issue them but cant enforce them the problem?

A lack of manpower.

Mccracken: if you think about the number of people compared to the number of staff it would be impossible.

Lisa almaguer: when you're out in public and perhaps you see someone not wearing a face covering you can never know what applies to a specific person so we cant assume they aren't being compliant they might have a health issue sot: i wear it everytime i go out of the house i mean i got kids and i got my parents ot worry about os i dont wanna get it and give itt o someone else im really considerate to others instead of just thinking about myself.

Sot: i've been in places where people have been coughing and its weirded me out i dont know its a scary situation chief administrative officer shari mccracken says economic enforcement is powerful.

Mccracken: if i dont think a business is honoring or complying with the states order i dont have to shop there i can spend my money somewhere else.

One woman tells me she wears a mask to avoid confrontation.

One woman tells me she wears a mask to avoid confrontation.

Sot: if i walk in there and it looks like im going to have to fight ill go ahead and put it on but i think the face mask thing is a political ruse sot: i feel its important to wear them in public places with other people around because its respectful towards everyones views but personally if im just with my friends or something i personally wont be wearing one cause ive been around them for a while schwab: i think a masks says i care about you and your health and thats what chico is all about caring for one another so do your part and wear a mask

Lisa almaguer: when you're out in public and perhaps you see someone not wearing a face covering you can never know what applies to a specific person so we cant assume they aren't being compliant they might have a health issue sot: i wear it everytime i go out of the house i mean i got kids and i got my parents ot worry about os i dont wanna get it and give itt o someone else im really considerate to others instead of just thinking ifi shon&we caring for one another so do your part and wear a mask public health says younger children two and under and those with specific health and breathing conditions are not required to wear a mask.

The governor's mask mandate says you should wear a mask when inside a public space or when you can't socially distance yourself outside.

Businesses are responsible for reviewing the states orders and guidelines regularly.

