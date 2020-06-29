Coronavirus cases surge, second shutdowns threaten local businesses

A coronavirus cases surge could bring a second wave of shutdowns that might threaten local businesses.

Butte County has seen 64 cases since June 23.

Many businesses are bracing for the possibility of a second shutdown... action news now reporter esteban reynoso shows us how some are trying to stay open -- and stay safe while doing so.

Pkg: jeff plummer - owner upper crust bakery - "it would be tough."

As coronavirus cases surge, a second wave of shutdowns threatens local businesses.

Jeff plummer - owner upper crust bakery - "if we can't have people in the bakery that would be a huge hit for us definitely.

Upper crust bakery is an essential business which means it can operate during shutdowns the bookstore right next door aces a much heavier impact.

Josh mills - co- owner of the bookstore - "it would be disastrous."

Co-owner of the bookstore josh mills says they're still feeling the effects of the first shutdown.

Josh mills - co- owner of the bookstore - "i worry about making my house payment, i'm worried about my employees health, if they're going to survive."

Shutting down again is not an easy option, but mills keeps one thing in mind.

Josh mills - co- owner of the bookstore - "it's an agonizing decision but my health is more important than money.

It's just one day at a time."

In chico esteban reynoso for action news now coverage you count on.

Upper crust bakery says if they do have to shutdown again.... they are ready for curbside services.