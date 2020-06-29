Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:52s - Published
50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It

50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It

Executive Produced & Voiceover By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Twitter Deems Virgil Abloh's Pop Smoke Cover Art Disrespectful

Fans aren't happy with Abloh's artwork for the late rapper's posthumous album, which is executive...
HipHopDX - Published



Tweets about this

EmA2ReN

Si Happy Pouvait Parler RT @HipHopDX: 50 Cent says he warned Pop Smoke’s manager about cover art & orders Virgil Abloh to fix it https://t.co/MgKickZrCV https://t… 2 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX 50 Cent says he warned Pop Smoke’s manager about cover art & orders Virgil Abloh to fix it https://t.co/MgKickZrCV https://t.co/rKVl1FoqS4 5 hours ago

BargainsAtoZ

#This Just In 50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It https://t.co/BXF82RO518 Via HipHopDX 6 hours ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @1BrandonCarter: 50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It https://t.co/ldFU7rx2YA #Bra… 6 hours ago

1BrandonCarter

Brandon Carter 50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It https://t.co/ldFU7rx2YA #BrandonCarter 6 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: 50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It… https://t.co/YamFWwG8lk 6 hours ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles 50 Cent Says He Warned Pop Smoke’s Manager About Cover Art & Orders Virgil Abloh To Fix It https://t.co/d4acMHN5vI #music #hiphop #news 6 hours ago