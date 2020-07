The "opportunity gap" in US public education -- and how to close it | Anindya Kundu

How can we tap into the potential of all students, especially those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds?

Sociologist Anindya Kundu invites us to take a deeper look at the personal, social and institutional challenges that keep students from thriving in the United States -- and shows how closing this "opportunity gap" means valuing public education for what it really is: the greatest investment in our collective future.