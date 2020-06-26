Global  

Tracy Police Department employee placed on leave after posting threatening comment about activist Shaun King
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Tracy Police Department employee placed on leave after posting threatening comment about activist Shaun King
Kristi Gross reports
