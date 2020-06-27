1st July, 12th century: Sunglasses were invented in China and other stories|Oneindia News

Global  

The first sunglasses were invented sometime in 12th century China.

They were a crude slab of smoked quartz that was made to block out the light from the sun.

The primitive frames were roughly shaped frame to hold them against the user's face.

A secret alliance was formed between Germany, Austria, and Italy signed in May 1882 at the instigation of Bismarck.

The three powers agreed to support each other if attacked by either France or Russia.

It was renewed at five‐yearly intervals, but Italy reneged in 1914 by not coming to the support of the Central Powers.

Chandrashekhar was an Indian politician who served as the eighth Prime Minister of India, between 10 November 1990 and 21 June 1991.

He is the first Indian Prime Minister who has never held any Government office.

He joined Congress in 1964.

From 1962 to 1967, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1967.

India celebrates National Doctor’s Day on July 1 each year, in honour of the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in 1991 to be recognised and celebrated every year on July 1 every year in India.

Doctor’s Day is observed on different dates across the world.

