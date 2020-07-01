Global  

Former GNC manager: I was fired for enforcing Tampa's mask mandate
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
With a mandatory mask order underway in the city of Tampa, Will Rivera made sure every customer covered up when inside GNC on South Howard Avenue.

