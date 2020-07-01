Former GNC manager: I was fired for enforcing Tampa's mask mandate
With a mandatory mask order underway in the city of Tampa, Will Rivera made sure every customer covered up when inside GNC on South Howard Avenue.
DJC RT @JulieLeto: This is outrageous. @JaneCastor should contact @GNCLiveWell! https://t.co/SRiNUZccp2 56 minutes ago
Julie Leto This is outrageous. @JaneCastor should contact @GNCLiveWell! https://t.co/SRiNUZccp2 56 minutes ago
Misty Raze #TuesdayVibes #InThisTogether #Floridacoronavirus #CommunityMatters #WearAMask2SaveLives #TampaBay #HealthyAtHome… https://t.co/r1N6cJ8dj0 1 hour ago
Betty Bongwater Former GNC manager: I was fired for enforcing Tampa's mask mandate https://t.co/MkCCvrVJlW 1 hour ago
ABC Action News RT @RyanReports: “This is a store founded on health and wellness and it seems like there’s no care of health and wellness of individuals th… 1 hour ago
Ryan Smith “This is a store founded on health and wellness and it seems like there’s no care of health and wellness of individ… https://t.co/8x9V2AZ2V8 1 hour ago