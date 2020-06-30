2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

Hey good evening everyone.... well as major league baseball gets set to report to summer camp tomorrow, minor league baseball got the news today that they will not have a season...the announcement came around 5 p-m this afternoon that major league teams would not provide their affiliates with players for a 20-20 season...it is an announcement that teams like the tincaps fully expected, but it still stings...there is an air of uncertainty moving forward... the professional baseball agreement between the majors and minors expires september 30th...the m-l-b has proposed reducing the number of affiliates to 120...tincaps president mike does not believe the team is in any sort of jeapordy...so all eyes have been set on a hopeful 20- 21 campaign...