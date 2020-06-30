Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled
2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hey good evening everyone.... well as major league baseball gets set to report to summer camp tomorrow, minor league baseball got the news today that they will not have a season...the announcement came around 5 p-m this afternoon that major league teams would not provide their affiliates with players for a 20-20 season...it is an announcement that teams like the tincaps fully expected, but it still stings...there is an air of uncertainty moving forward... the professional baseball agreement between the majors and minors expires september 30th...the m-l-b has proposed reducing the number of affiliates to 120...tincaps president mike does not believe the team is in any sort of jeapordy...so all eyes have been set on a hopeful 20- 21 campaign...



Related news from verified sources

Birmingham Barons season officially canceled

The Birmingham Barons won't be playing at Regions Field this year. Minor League Baseball announced on...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDaily CallerCBC.ca


Here's what the canceled 2020 MiLB season means for the St. Pete-based league

There will be no minor league baseball season in 2020. The St. Petersburg-based leagued announced...
bizjournals - Published

Wind Surge's inaugural season canceled; now there's uncertainty about 2021

Almost three months after the scheduled opening day, minor-league baseball's season was canceled...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cancellation of minor league season goes beyond baseball [Video]

Cancellation of minor league season goes beyond baseball

Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order keeping certain businesses closed includes spectators at race tracks.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:33Published
Futures Collegiate Baseball League Set To Open Season -- And Welcome Fans [Video]

Futures Collegiate Baseball League Set To Open Season -- And Welcome Fans

If you want to see some baseball in person this summer, and are eager to see the stars of tomorrow, the Future Collegiate Baseball League has a few local options for you. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Minor league pitcher reacts to cancelled season [Video]

Minor league pitcher reacts to cancelled season

Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:20Published