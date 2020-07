Federal lawmakers react to loophole that lets private insurers push back on paying for COVID-19 tests

Federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing back on a loophole that could give America’s private insurance companies a way out of paying for COVID-19 tests.

TONIGHTKATIE LAGRONE HEARS FROM AFLORIDA CONGRESSWOMAN WHO ISNOW VOWING TO MAKE SURE THESECOMPANIES LIVE UP TO WHAT THEYSAID.<< 1:46- TESTING TESTINGTESTING THATCONGRESSWOMAN LOIS FRANKELSTARTED OUR INTERVIEW WHENASKED ABOUT HOW INSURANCECOMPANIES COULD START STEPPINGBACK FROM PAYING FOR THE $100- $150 COVID-19 TEST.

FRANKELHELPED PASS THE EMERGENCYLEGISLATION MANDATING INSURERSCOVER THE COST OF TESTS.

2:42-THATTHOUGHT ABOUT WAS TESTINGTESTING TESTING AND OURFEDERAL LEGISLATION REQUIRESINSURANCE COMPANIES PAY FORTHE TEST, THATYESTERDAY WE REVEALED ALOOPHOLE IN THE FAMILIES FIRSTCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACT&THATLETS INSURANCE COMPANIES BREAKFROM PAYING FOR COVID-19SCREENINGS IF THE TEST ISNDEEMED MEDICALLY NECESSARY--7:04- WHOEVER IS INTERPRETINGIT IS NOT MEDICALLY NECESSARYTO GET A COVID TEST NOW IS NOTLIVING IN REALITY.

NAT FROMDR. DEAN :28- ARE THESETODAYJUST TWO HOURS.

AT DR. DAVIDDEANFLORIDAOF PATIENTS EACH WEEK ARECOMING IN FOR THE SWAB.

TODATE INSURANCE COMPANIES HAVEPAID FOR EACH ONE&BUT HECONCERNED ABOUT THE FUTURE.5:02- I WAS PRETTY SURPRISEDTHAT THERE COULD BE DENIALS OFPAYMENTS BASED ON WHATDOCUMENTED IN THE CHART IF THEPATIENT HAS SYMPTOMS, DOESNHAVE SYMPTOMS. THAT WAS ASURPRISE TO ME AND IT MAY BE ASURPRISE FOR THE PATIENT TOO.RECENT GUIDANCE ISSUED BY THEFEDSSTATING PAYMENT IS REQUIRED BYINSURANCE WHEN THE TEST ISMEDICALLY APPROPRIATEINDUSTRYIT STANDS READY TO WORK WITH“HEALTH OFFICIALS, POLICYMAKERS AND OTHER” ADDING THEADDITIONAL CLARITY“MAKESCLEAR THE REQUIREMENT FORINSURANCE PROVIDERS TO COVERTESTING WHEN MEDICALLYAPPROPRIATE FOR INDIVIDUALS”5:57- KATIE- WHAT DOESMEDICALLY APPROPRIATE MEAN TOYOU CONGRESSWOMAN?

ANSWER-WELL WHAT MEDICALLYAPPROPRIATE MEANS TO ME ANDSHOULD MEAN TO EVERY PERSON INTHIS COUNTRY AND THIS WORLD ISWE HAVE A VIRUS THAT ISSPREADING VERY VERY RAPIDLY//8:56- THERENO VACCINE, PEOPLE HAVE TO TOGET TESTED.

TAG ANY PATIENTWHOSE INSURANCE DENIES TESTINGCOSTS REGARDLESS OF HOW OFTENTHEY GET TESTED SHOULD CONTACTTHEIR INSURANCE PROVIDERDIRECTLY AND, IF NECESSARYAPPEAL.

