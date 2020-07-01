Macon Bacon to kick-off 2020 baseball season Wednesday Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago Macon Bacon to kick-off 2020 baseball season Wednesday The Macon Bacon open their 2020 baseball season on the road against the Savannah Bananas Wednesday at 7 P.M. 0

Alright macon bacon fans ... the bacon kick off their 2020 baseball season on the road against the savannah bananas wednesday at 7 o'clock ... the bacon had a very successful season last year, finishing with a 29-21 record ... and second in their division behind the savannah bananas ... they also finished 4th overall in the coastal plain league ... they reached the coastal plain league championship, but ultimately fell short to the morehead city marlins in a best of three ... their home opener is on july 2nd ... expect different rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic ... seating will be socially distanced this year ... and capacity has been lowered to







