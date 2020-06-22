Global  

Listening session looks at Police reform
Video Credit: KIMT
Listening session looks at Police reform
Rochester looking at changing certain policies.

Weigs in on capitol hill./// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

More than one month after the killing of george floyd ?

"* calls for police reform across the nation are unwavering... including right here in the med city.

Tomorrow ?

"* the rochester police policy oversight commission is partnering with the diversity council to host a community listening session.

Live kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live.

What will the forum entail.

Isabella?

George and katie ?

"* listening session will focus on three policing policies: use of force... handcuffing and restraints and standards of conduct.

The goal of the forum is to take a closer look at the existing policies and determine if there's room for improvement.

Residents will also be able to give feedback on policing in rochester.

Diversity council executive director dee sabol says community participation is how we can "we have left a lot of our systems in tact for so long without scrutiny, without our participation in design and reformation.

We need to take a more active role in looking at the policies that govern who we are."

The listening session begins tomorrow at 5:30.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thank you isabella.

If you want to participate... the listening session will be streamed online.

To find out more information... visit this story on kimt dot com under



