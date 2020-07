Local mayors react to the flag change

The mayors of Jackson and Vicksburg react to the flag change after bill signing.

THEFLAG BILL INTO LAW.WE CAUGHT UP WITH THEM AS THEYLEFT THEGOVERNOR'S MANSION TO GET THEIRREACTIONTO THE HISTORIC MOMENT... 7:47- LUMUMBA:IM RELIEVED ITHINKTHIS IS LONG OVERDUE I THINK WECAN USE THIS A MOMENT TO MAKESOME MORE SUBSTANTIVE CHANGE.7:54JACKSON MAYOR CHOKWE ANTARLUMUMBA JUST AFTER WITNESSINGHISTORYTUESDAY EVENING... HISTORY HESAYS WASDECADES IN THE MAKING...7:15- MAYOR CHOKWE ANTARLUMUMBA: I AM THANKFUL TO ALL OFTHE MARTYRS ALL THOSE INDIVIDUALWHO HAVE FOUGHT LONG AND HARD TOSEE THIS TAKEPLACE IN THE MEMORY OF HENRYKIRKSEY JOHN HENRY CLARK ANDSO MANY OTHRES WHO HAVE FOUGHT7:24MAYOR LUMUMBA SAYS HE ELIEVESTHEREMOVAL OF THE STATE FLAG IS NOTTHE END OF A BATTLE INMISSISSIPPI BUT RATHER THEBEGINNING OF A NEW CHAPTER.

ASENTIMENT SHARED BY VICKSBURGMAYORGEORGE FLAGGS...WHERE THE NOWFORMER STATE FLAG HADN'T FLOWNSINCE 1997...MAYOR GEORGE FLAGGS/VICKSBUR G8: 20 THE GREATEST DAY INMISSISSIPPI HISTORY...NOT JUSTFOR MISSISSIPPI BUTFOR THE NATION WE NOW CAN REACHOUR FULL POTENTIAL.

8:30 MAYOR FLAGGS SAYS HE ISENDORSING THE