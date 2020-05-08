Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Housewife Of New Jersey Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Indicted
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Real Housewife Of New Jersey Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Indicted

Real Housewife Of New Jersey Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Indicted

The ex-husband of former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo is facing serious charges.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member hired a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Father's Day Takes On New Meaning At N.J. Nursing Home [Video]

Father's Day Takes On New Meaning At N.J. Nursing Home

CBS2's Dave Carlin speaks to a husband and wife who had not been able to see their loved ones for some time due to coronavirus, until Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:32Published
A fox and her cubs take over a family's garden [Video]

A fox and her cubs take over a family's garden

A fox and her six babies have taken over a family's entire back garden - playing with their cubs and being hand fed.Laura Panter, 39, first spotted a vixen in her back garden at the beginning of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Pickle lovers, you can now order online! [Video]

Pickle lovers, you can now order online!

Pickle Licious, known for its New York-Style pickles, pickled condiments, olives, relishes, and tapenades have been fulfilling cravings since 1993. On March 15, as a result of the global pandemic,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:13Published