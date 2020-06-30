John Hickenlooper defeats Andrew Romanoff in Democratic Senate primary, will face Gardner
Former Gov.
John Hickenlooper will face incumbent Sen.
Cory Gardner in November after he defeated former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in Colorado’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which called the race.
