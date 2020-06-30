|
|
|
|
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary
|
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary
Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep.
Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a Twitter endorsement to Tipton.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton faced a Republican challenger in Tuesday's primary as voters weighed...
Denver Post - Published
|
The political novice, who has defied pandemic restrictions to keep her restaurant open and has spoken...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
DENVER (AP) — Five-term Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton was upset in Tuesday’s Republican party...
Seattle Times - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|