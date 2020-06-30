Global  

Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep.

Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a Twitter endorsement to Tipton.

