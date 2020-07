Mississippi officially drops Confederate-themed flag Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 minute ago Mississippi officially drops Confederate-themed flag Mississippi has officially retired the last state flag in the US with the Confederate battle emblem.Republican governor Tate Reeves signed the historic bill on Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner that has been a source of division for generations.β€œThis is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled and to move on," Mr Reeves said just before the signing. 0

