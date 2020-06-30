Global  

Indian businessman arranges chartered flight for Indians to return to Hong Kong
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:55s
A Hong Kong-based Indian businessman organized flight for Indians amid coronavirus pandemic.

Many Indian businessmen, who reside in Hong Kong, visit India every year during January-February but this year they got stuck in India due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Businessman Ravi Bodki facilitated their travel to Hong Kong.

He took permissions from officials and authorities of both the countries.

An Ethiopian flight took off for Hong Kong from Mumbai carrying 324 passengers, which included 115 children, 189 adults and 19 infants.

The flight landed in Hong Kong on June 30.

