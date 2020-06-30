Global  

Covid superspreader wedding in Bihar: Groom dead, 111 guests test positive | Oneindia News
Banned Chinese apps to clarify on data-sharing law; 1 jawan, civilian dead in terrorist attack in J&K's Sopore; Transfers in Tamil Nadu police after outrage over custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix; Bihar groom dead, over 100 guests test Covid positive; Nepal's ruling party seeks PM Oli's resignation over remarks on India; Patanjali says 'never claimed to cure Covid' with Coronil; Lalbaugcha Raja to skip grand Ganeshotsav, hold plasma & blood donation camp instead and more news #Sopore #BabaRamdev #PMModi

