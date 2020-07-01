Police Arrest Suspects In Home Invasion

He pranked his mom saying that he was being followed home by the police as he was speeding. He cited the reason that she had fallen down at home and he was rushing to help her, so she should play along..
A gymnasium in the national capital was reportedly raided by the police. Cops reportedly found around 10 people exercising without face masks. 12 people, including the gym owner, were booked by police,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
As the clamour grows for a CBI probe in late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in a turn of event..Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that The Mumbai police is capable of handling..