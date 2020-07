COVID-19: India reports 18, 653 new cases, 507 deaths

India reported marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on July 1.

18,653 new COVID-19 cases and 507 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has risen to 17,400 in the country.

Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research has so far tested total of 88,26,585 samples till June 30.