Had detailed discussion with top cops: Maharashtra Home Minister on bomb threats

The administration of Hotel Taj received threat call on June 29.

The call was made from Karachi and the caller threatened to blow up the hotels.

While speaking to media in Mumbai, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said, "After Karachi stock exchange terror attack, Taj Mahal Palace received a terror threat from Karachi." "I have had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Commissioner of Police," he added.