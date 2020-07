Doctors Day: Sand artist thanks doctors through his art at Sangham Ghat

On the occasion of National Doctors Day a sand art was made at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj.

Sand artist Ashish Nishad dedicated sand art to doctors for contribution to the society amid coronavirus pandemic.

Artist said, "The way army protects our country, doctors protect our health.

Ideally they are workers of humanity and I would like to thank all doctors for their contribution."