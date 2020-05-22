Sarah Hyland has revealed she's put her plans to tie the knot on hold for the time being.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams officially revealed that they have put all wedding plans on hold amid...

Daily Entertainment News Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold' - Sarah Hyland has put her wedding plans "on hold" amid the coronavir… https://t.co/0dk2eKVi2d 12 hours ago