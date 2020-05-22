Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'
Sarah Hyland has revealed she's put her plans to tie the knot on hold for the time being.
Sarah Hyland puts her wedding plans 'on hold'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed wedding to ensure safety of elderly relativesSarah Hyland and Wells Adams decided to put their wedding plans on hold so they didn't endanger vulnerable members of their families.
