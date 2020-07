Sopore attack: Child rescued by police after he loses grandfather in cross-fire | Oneindia News

1 CRPF jawan and 1 civilian died when terrorists in J&K's Sopore indiscriminately opened fire on a CRPF patrol party this morning.

The tragic firefight was compounded by heart rending images of a 3 year old boy who lost his grandfather in the exchange of fire between security personnel and the militants.

He was rescued by the J&K police.

