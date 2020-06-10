Global  
 

Unlock 2.0: Liquor shops reopen in Odisha after over 3 months
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s
Sale of liquor began in Odisha amid unlock 2.0 on July 01.

Liquor shops reopened after gap of over 3 months in Bhubaneswar amid coronavirus pandemic.

Liquor will be sold through both online and offline mediums to customers.

Wearing face masks is compulsory while buying alcohol as per government guidelines.

There are over 1800 active cases of COVID-19 in Odisha.

