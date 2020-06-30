Kanye West drops video for new song 'Wash Us in the Blood'
West released the new song mand video on Tuesday.
The video was created by artist Arthur Jafa.
Jafa has worked with notable artists in the
past such as Spike Lee.
Katy Perry Opens Up About Past Mental Health, Kanye West & Travis Scott Drop "Wash Us in the Blood" Video & More Music News | BiKanye West drops a visual for his latest single "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott. Plus, the rapper gives a congrats to his wife Kim Kardashians for becoming a billionaire and Katy Perry..
Kanye West and Travis Scott Drop 'Wash Us in the Blood' Video | Billboard NewsKanye West was a man of his word early Tuesday morning (June 30) when he released his anticipated video, "Wash Us in the Blood," featuring Travis Scott.
Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood'Kanye West Drops Video for
New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood' West released the new song
and video on Tuesday. The video was created by
artist Arthur Jafa. Jafa has worked with
notable artists in..