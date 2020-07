Vikram Chandra on PM Modi extending free food scheme, other top stories

In his 6th address to the nation since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March, Prime Minister Modi announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end.

Further, he urged citizens to not let their guard down and stressed on the need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The ongoing conflict with China did not find mention in the Prime Minister's speech.

