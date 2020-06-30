Global  

Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa shot dead in Addis Ababa
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer and ethnic Oromo activist, sparks unrest in Ethiopia's capital city.

Popular Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundess shot dead in Addis Ababa

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, an ethnic Oromo, was killed in the city's Gelan Condominiums area late on...
Al Jazeera - Published



Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest [Video]

Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest

Thousands took to the streets of Addis Ababa on Tuesday to escort the body a popular protest singer to his home town. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published