smells like space
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
0
Time for talkers..

Have you ever wondered what space smells like?

Well now you dont have to!

Theres a new perfume called "eau de space" which brings that scent down to earth!

According to the product manager...it took the chemist four years to develop the scent.

He says the chemist was originally contracted by nasa to recreate in 2008.

Astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.

It was initally thought of..

To help astronauts before




