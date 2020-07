Hong Kong police said on Wednesday (July 1) they arrested a man holding a flag advocating for independence, the first arrest under a sweeping national security law Beijing introduced overnight.

HK police make first arrest under new security law

Hong Kong's legal system could not be expected to implement mainland laws, a Chinese official has...

Police arrest protesters gathering to mark anniversary of city’s handover to China

Hong Kong police made their first arrest under a new national security law imposed by China's central...