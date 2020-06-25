Police Investigating After Swastika Drawn Onto NW Baltimore Home
Police are investigating after a swastika was drawn on a home and a bench in a Jewish community in northwest Baltimore.
2 Swastikas Found In NW Baltimore; Police InvestigatingPolice are investigating after a swastika was drawn on a home and a public bench in a Jewish community in northwest Baltimore.
