Fancy Up Your 4th of July Drinks with Patriotic Ice Cubes Video Credit: TPSY - Duration: 00:37s - Published on July 1, 2020 Add a splash of color (and flavor) to your 4th of July celebration drinks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this King's Libraries RT @KCLChaplaincy: *VIRTUAL DRINKS AND NIBBLES* Friday 31st July @ 6pm! Join us to celebrate the end of our activities in style! Invit… 4 days ago KCL Chaplaincy *VIRTUAL DRINKS AND NIBBLES* Friday 31st July @ 6pm! Join us to celebrate the end of our activities in style!… https://t.co/WHPE5LNtch 4 days ago