Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some people are jealous as yoga is flourishing: Baba Ramdev
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Some people are jealous as yoga is flourishing: Baba Ramdev

Some people are jealous as yoga is flourishing: Baba Ramdev

While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil.

He said, "Some people are jealous due to flourishment of yoga, ayurveda and Indian culture.

If they have problem with me then they can abuse me because now I am 'gaaliproof'." "But, they should have sympathy towards those who are suffering from COVID-19.

In last 3 decades, we have given healthy lifestyle to about 10-20 crore people in India and around 200 crore people across globe," Baba Ramdev added.

"I have added yoga in people's behaviour.

What kind of a crime is this?," yoga guru further questioned.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ramdev Ramdev Indian Yoga Guru

China can never be our friend: Baba Ramdev [Video]

China can never be our friend: Baba Ramdev

Slamming China as "fraud and imperialist" Yoga guru Ramdev on July 01 said that India and Nepal should never trust the dragon and maintain their relationship."China can never be our friend. It is our traditional enemy. China has always been a fraud, ignorant and an imperialist country. Its expansionist policies are not in interests of both India and Nepal. We should be ready for a battle if we are forced," Ramdev said to media persons.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Yoga, ayurveda being denigrated: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Yoga, ayurveda being denigrated: Baba Ramdev

While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. He said, "It seems like in India working of yoga and ayurveda is a crime. At several places FIRs were registered like it has been registered against some terrorist or anti-national." "What kind of a crime I have done and this kind of mentality will going to take us where?," Baba Ramdev asked. "We have been giving our services since past 35 years," he further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Patanjali claims 45 COVID-19 patients recovered in week after taking its medicine [Video]

Patanjali claims 45 COVID-19 patients recovered in week after taking its medicine

Patanjali claimed that COVID-19 patient group that received its medicines showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment. While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. He said, "COVID-19 patients group that received our medicines, showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID-19 negative." "All clinical trial documents have been shared with AYUSH Ministry," Baba Ramdev added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
FIR against Ramdev in Jaipur over coronavirus medicine claim [Video]

FIR against Ramdev in Jaipur over coronavirus medicine claim

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Managing Director among others in Jaipur over their coronavirus medicine claim. Jaipur's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Gupta informed, "We had received multiple complaints against Baba Ramdev for allegedly claiming to have developed medicine for coronavirus, without any trial. So, we have registered a case against Ramdev, Balkrishna and others on a complaint lodged by an advocate," said Gupta. The FIR was filed in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar Police Station. Meanwhile, Ayush Ministry had also sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Haridwar Haridwar City in Uttarakhand, India

Haridwar borders sealed over ban on 'Kanwar Yatra' [Video]

Haridwar borders sealed over ban on 'Kanwar Yatra'

The Uttarakhand government has sealed the borders of Haridwar in order to restrict the flow of 'Kanwariyas' who are expected to throng the religious town despite the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' being deferred by the state government. "State government has put a ban on Kanwar Yatra this year. Therefore no 'Kanwariya' will be allowed to enter. We are requesting devotees to return to their states," a police official said. Although the administration said people with emergencies having necessary documents are allowed to go through, one of the travellers complained that she wasn't allowed to enter Haridwar for medical treatment despite having a pass. The woman hailed from Rohtak.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Patanjali Patanjali ancient Indian scholar(s) of grammar and linguistics, of yoga, of medical treatises


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93 per cent: Health ministry

 Focused and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent..
IndiaTimes
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ayush Ministry: Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report [Video]

Ayush Ministry: Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report

On Patanjali's coronavirus medicine row, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that permission will be given to them after seeing the report. Naik said, "It's a good thing that Baba..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published
Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report: AYUSH [Video]

Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report: AYUSH

On Patanjali's coronavirus medicine row, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that permission will be given to them after seeing the report. Naik said, "It's a good thing that Baba..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Patanjali launches 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus [Video]

Patanjali launches 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus

Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:24Published