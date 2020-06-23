Some people are jealous as yoga is flourishing: Baba Ramdev

While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil.

He said, "Some people are jealous due to flourishment of yoga, ayurveda and Indian culture.

If they have problem with me then they can abuse me because now I am 'gaaliproof'." "But, they should have sympathy towards those who are suffering from COVID-19.

In last 3 decades, we have given healthy lifestyle to about 10-20 crore people in India and around 200 crore people across globe," Baba Ramdev added.

"I have added yoga in people's behaviour.

What kind of a crime is this?," yoga guru further questioned.