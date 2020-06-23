Some people are jealous as yoga is flourishing: Baba Ramdev

Slamming China as "fraud and imperialist" Yoga guru Ramdev on July 01 said that India and Nepal should never trust the dragon and maintain their relationship."China can never be our friend. It is our traditional enemy. China has always been a fraud, ignorant and an imperialist country. Its expansionist policies are not in interests of both India and Nepal. We should be ready for a battle if we are forced," Ramdev said to media persons.
While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. He said, "It seems like in India working of yoga and ayurveda is a crime. At several places FIRs were registered like it has been registered against some terrorist or anti-national." "What kind of a crime I have done and this kind of mentality will going to take us where?," Baba Ramdev asked. "We have been giving our services since past 35 years," he further stated.
Patanjali claimed that COVID-19 patient group that received its medicines showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment. While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. He said, "COVID-19 patients group that received our medicines, showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID-19 negative." "All clinical trial documents have been shared with AYUSH Ministry," Baba Ramdev added.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Managing Director among others in Jaipur over their coronavirus medicine claim. Jaipur's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Gupta informed, "We had received multiple complaints against Baba Ramdev for allegedly claiming to have developed medicine for coronavirus, without any trial. So, we have registered a case against Ramdev, Balkrishna and others on a complaint lodged by an advocate," said Gupta. The FIR was filed in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar Police Station. Meanwhile, Ayush Ministry had also sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.
The Uttarakhand government has sealed the borders of Haridwar in order to restrict the flow of 'Kanwariyas' who are expected to throng the religious town despite the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' being deferred by the state government. "State government has put a ban on Kanwar Yatra this year. Therefore no 'Kanwariya' will be allowed to enter. We are requesting devotees to return to their states," a police official said. Although the administration said people with emergencies having necessary documents are allowed to go through, one of the travellers complained that she wasn't allowed to enter Haridwar for medical treatment despite having a pass. The woman hailed from Rohtak.
After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.
Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for..