Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau go vegan
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s
Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau go vegan

Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau go vegan

Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give up meat and dairy and become a vegan - like her.

