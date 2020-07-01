Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir

Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir

Lenny Kravitz will detail his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album in a forthcoming memoir, titled Let Love Rule.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lenny Kravitz Revisits Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet in New Memoir

The 'Hunger Games' actor is gearing up for the release of his new tell-all book called 'Let Love...
AceShowbiz - Published



Tweets about this

AzzouziKader

KADER azzouzi New Post!!! Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir – Music News Lenny Kravitz will detail his childhood up through th… https://t.co/0XjosRt6PY 2 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Lenny Kravitz to release memoir 'Let Love Rule' on Oct. 6 https://t.co/PnWE35Szjw 3 hours ago

VetsInMusic

🎧 #MusicHeals 🎧 Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir - Music News https://t.co/57FxQLjrFB 3 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir Lenny Kravitz will tell the story of his upbringing and first album, which he r… https://t.co/oJEgXrvZ7R 3 hours ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir https://t.co/lOv74XDU6B 3 hours ago

SSteamMedia

SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir https://t.co/Zf6EGnpuhi https://t.co/tnILvxHPzM 4 hours ago

SlamminTunes

SlamminTunes Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir https://t.co/CxE2zSP5Hq 4 hours ago

juultjeh_

Julia! Lenny Kravitz to release new memoir https://t.co/GHuzu3jVVm https://t.co/wbOVCXZ1v3 4 hours ago