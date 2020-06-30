Global  

King of Belgium expresses regrets for colonial 'cruelty' in Congo
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:58s - Published
King of Belgium expresses 'deepest regrets' for 'acts of violence and cruelty' inflicted during colonial rule in Congo.

