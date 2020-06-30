King of Belgium expresses regrets for colonial 'cruelty' in Congo
King of Belgium expresses 'deepest regrets' for 'acts of violence and cruelty' inflicted during colonial rule in Congo.
Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo sufferingThe king of Belgium has written to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi to express his "deep regret" over Belgium's colonial past. David Doyle reports.
Belgium king expresses 'deepest regrets' over Africa colonialismFor the first time in the country's history, King Philippe acknowledged that acts of violence and cruelty were committed and the wounds are still raw in what is now the Democratic Republic of the..
Belgium's brutal colonial pastBelgium's King Leopold II became exorbitantly wealthy by colonising the Democratic Republic of Congo. How should the country reconcile with its brutal past?