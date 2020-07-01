Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians

From researchers warning of a new virus in China with pandemic potential, to travellers from India, among others, being barred from entry into European Union countries - here are the top ten news updates on the pandemic.

A wedding in Bihar a few weeks ago is believed to have caused around 100 infections so far, with the groom, who had fever, dying just days after his marriage and being cremated without a Covid test.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed progress on development of a vaccine and also preparedness to distribute a vaccine once it is available.

