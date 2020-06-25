Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown
Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.
Four Kids And It film clipFour Kids And It film clip - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton. On a..
Russell Crowe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions'Unhinged' star Russell Crowe answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. What is Russell Crowe doing right now? How old was Russell when he made 'Gladiator'? What band was Russell..
Russell Crowe révèle pourquoi ses fils ont refusé de se confiner avec luiLes deux jeunes fils de Russell Crowe ont décidé de rester à Sydney plutôt que de rejoindre leur père dans une autre région de l' Australie durant le confinement pour pouvoir commander de la..