'Dreambuilders' Trailer 2 Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published 4 days ago 'Dreambuilders' Trailer 2 Dreambuilders Trailer 2 - From the animation team behind Big Hero 6 and Sherlock Holmes, this beautiful and mesmerising animation explores the world behind dreams in which the dreambuilders create our imaginations on stage. 0

Dreambuilders Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Minna's life is turned upside down when her dad's new fiancée Helena and her daughter Jenny move in. Her new stepsister Jenny turns out to be..