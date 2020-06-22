Football's first big transfer of the summer is official!
The summer transfer window is officially open and we’ve already seen some big decisions take place.
This is definitely going to be a wild one.
Coezman🇳🇬🇺🇸 🍥 RT @ManCityMEN: ICYMI: Man City confirm first summer signing #mcfc
https://t.co/XkUDI3oH35 5 hours ago
Manchester City News ICYMI: Man City confirm first summer signing #mcfc
https://t.co/XkUDI3oH35 12 hours ago
Steve Cox Man City confirm first summer signing
https://t.co/uyYcPJsKqv 14 hours ago
Joe Bray RT @MarcusBanksMEN: Manchester City have confirmed their first summer signing.
Pablo Moreno joins from Juventus as expected. Felix Correir… 16 hours ago
Coezman🇳🇬🇺🇸 🍥 RT @ManCityMEN: Man City confirm first summer signing #mcfc
https://t.co/XkUDI3oH35 16 hours ago
Marcus Banks Manchester City have confirmed their first summer signing.
Pablo Moreno joins from Juventus as expected. Felix Cor… https://t.co/ttOIzNRL1v 16 hours ago
Manchester City News Man City confirm first summer signing #mcfc
https://t.co/XkUDI3oH35 16 hours ago
anitasingerling RT @CovCityLive: The #SkyBlues are closing in on their first signing of the summer... ✈️🦊
#PUSB
https://t.co/iSGdLsVu6f 2 days ago
OFFICIAL Chelsea Sign Timo Werner For £50M From RB Leipzig Transfer TalkIt’s Transfer Talk! On this week’s episode we take a look at rumours in the Premier League, leading with the story that Arsenal are willing to triple Thomas Partey’s wages to bring him to London...
Ole 'uncertain' over transfer funds this summerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he does not know how much money he will have to spend this summer as the club cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League playersA look at football rumours in the papers as Manchester United look intent on bolstering their squad.