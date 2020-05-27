Global  

Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks
Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe.

