Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks
Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe.
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks https://t.co/U5XJvKkq5L https://t.co/tH12GLHSEx 7 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks https://t.co/mqftxS4Y6x https://t.co/A5jGQnM5XD 7 hours ago
Lisa Kudrow promises 'really fun' Friends reunionFormer 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow has insisted the upcoming reunion special will be "really fun" for fans.