Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks https://t.co/U5XJvKkq5L https://t.co/tH12GLHSEx 7 hours ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks https://t.co/mqftxS4Y6x https://t.co/A5jGQnM5XD 7 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Lisa Kudrow promises 'really fun' Friends reunion



Former 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow has insisted the upcoming reunion special will be "really fun" for fans. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12 Published on May 27, 2020