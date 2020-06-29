New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched...

A new strain of the H1N1 swine flu virus is spreading silently in workers on pig farms in China and...

Media reports are emerging of a new strain of flu which has the potential to become pandemic.It...

Chip Harris RT @charliekirk11 : A flu virus with "Pandemic Potential" has been discovered in China America can't survive another Chinese-borne plague… 16 seconds ago