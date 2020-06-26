August Alsina: Will Smith gave blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith romance
August Alsina claims Will Smith "gave [him] his blessing" to embark on a relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Jaden Smith attacks YouTuber for s*xualising his sisterJaden Smith has followed his mother's lead by attacking a YouTube personality for s*xualising his sister.
Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor RallyThe fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to 'amplify' Breonna Taylor's lifeJada Pinkett Smith wants to "amplify" Breonna Taylor's life and joined a rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for her.