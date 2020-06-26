Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

August Alsina: Will Smith gave blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith romance
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:23s - Published
August Alsina: Will Smith gave blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith romance

August Alsina: Will Smith gave blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith romance

August Alsina claims Will Smith "gave [him] his blessing" to embark on a relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing”

August Alsina Finally Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance Rumors: “I Actually Sat Down W/ Will – He Gave Me His Blessing” R&B singer August Alsina has finally come clean on Jada Pinkett Smith dating rumors. The popular...
SOHH - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jaden Smith attacks YouTuber for s*xualising his sister [Video]

Jaden Smith attacks YouTuber for s*xualising his sister

Jaden Smith has followed his mother's lead by attacking a YouTube personality for s*xualising his sister.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor Rally [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor Rally

The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to 'amplify' Breonna Taylor's life [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith wants to 'amplify' Breonna Taylor's life

Jada Pinkett Smith wants to "amplify" Breonna Taylor's life and joined a rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for her.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published